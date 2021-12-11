Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of RXDX opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,024,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

