Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,823.00 and a beta of -1.12.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

