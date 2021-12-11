Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 4,842 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 0.43. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,195,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

