American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 30,305 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AEO opened at $26.09 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 368,232 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

