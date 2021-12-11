Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $882.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

