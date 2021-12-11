iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,089 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.