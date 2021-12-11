Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Agrify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.