Reviewing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 51.33 -$7.89 million ($0.64) -3.44

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical -954.60% -51.55% -48.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

