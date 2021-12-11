Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.38. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

