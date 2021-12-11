Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $125.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

