ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

