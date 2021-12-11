JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

