Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are likely to keep boosting its revenues in the upcoming quarters. The bank's efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line to some extent in the near term. A steady rise in expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $67.97.

CBSH opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

