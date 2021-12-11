Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. Camtek has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

