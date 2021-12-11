Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 342,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,569 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeMD (LFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.