Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $903,900.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00.

HSY opened at $186.51 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

