Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Insider Sells 57,977 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

