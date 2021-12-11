American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Sells $1,058,750.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

