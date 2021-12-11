Mark Adams Sells 6,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.