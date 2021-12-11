MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $606.02 and last traded at $606.02. Approximately 892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 788,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.54.
MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.