MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $606.02 and last traded at $606.02. Approximately 892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 788,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.54.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

