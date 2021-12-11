Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,312,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

