Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

