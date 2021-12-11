Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01.
In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
