Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 59.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $211,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACR opened at $13.47 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

