Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.85 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.