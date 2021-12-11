Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

