Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,883 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $425.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

