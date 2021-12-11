Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 813.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.