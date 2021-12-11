Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CGNT stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

