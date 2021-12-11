Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 565 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 193,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

