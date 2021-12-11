Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 48,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,302,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

