Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 48,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,302,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.