Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $70.09. 2,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,037,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,999,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Read More: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.