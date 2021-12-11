Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $70.09. 2,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,037,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,224 shares of company stock valued at $78,999,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

