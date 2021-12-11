Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 818,467 shares.The stock last traded at $41.01 and had previously closed at $43.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

