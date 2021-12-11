Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Up 10.1%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.65. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $33,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.