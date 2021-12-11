Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 71.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $287,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $492,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.67 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.