Fifth Third Bancorp Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.