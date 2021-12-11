Private Advisor Group LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 195.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $230.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

