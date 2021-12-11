Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

