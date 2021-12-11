Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 11,460 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 87.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

