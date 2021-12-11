Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

BSX opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

