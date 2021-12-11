Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of CryoLife worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CryoLife by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

