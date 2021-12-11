Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 992 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.