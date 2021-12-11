Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 492 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.61.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.