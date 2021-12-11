Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

TRMK stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.