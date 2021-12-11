Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $2.96 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 749.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,916,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ WB opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

