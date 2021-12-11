Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 6,939 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

