Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 253,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

TGI stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

