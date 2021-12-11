Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SSBK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

