Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

