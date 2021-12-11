AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

