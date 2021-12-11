Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

BSMN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

